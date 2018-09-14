Dreamy home of interior designer in Ann Arbor's Burns Park for sale

ANN ARBOR - This fully renovated Colonial house in Burns Park is almost too pretty to be real, and that's because its current owner is an interior designer.

From a stunning kitchen to a gorgeous basement gym and workshop, this home looks as if it belongs on the pages of Dwell Magazine.

It features bright white spaces, clean lines and timeless style, with a well-manicured backyard and patio lounge perfect for entertaining in the warmer months.

Built in 1925, the four-bedroom, 1.5-bath, 2,040-square-foot home is located at 1230 Olivia Ave.

It is listed for $750,000.

Photo: Marta Perez

Photo: Marta Perez

This living room was featured in a home magazine.

Photo: Emily Schoen

Photo: Homeowner

Photo: Marta Perez

Photo: Marta Perez

The basement was converted into a stylish in-home gym.

Photo: Marta Perez

The pristine workroom/workshop is a dream for a crafter or fixer-upper.

Photo: Marta Perez

Photo: Marta Perez

Photo: Marta Perez

The garden shed is a space you'd want to spend time in.

Photo: Marta Perez

Photo: Marta Perez

Interested? Contact realtor Emily Schoen at emily@crecrealtors.com.

See the full listing here.

