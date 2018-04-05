Elegant Cape Cod home for sale in Ann Arbor's Loch Alpine

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath home at 4850 Gifford Ct., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $689,000.

With over 5,300 square feet of living space, a dreamy eat-in kitchen and custom details throughout, this property is truly a gem.



Property details

Listing: Linda Ansara, Keller Williams

This Loch Alpine home is filled with charm and beautiful curb appeal. Tastefully decorated home with expansive rooms and plenty of finishing touches throughout. The home features a large master suite, an in-law suite, Jack and Jill suite plus a conveniently located spacious upper level laundry room. So much has been updated and upgraded in the home, including a Hardi Plank exterior, beautiful outdoor landscaping, walkway and rock wall. Hardwood floors expanded on entry level. All hardware has been replaced from brass to nickel. The front door has been replaced and porch refurbished. Other updates include interior paint, wainscoting, built-in wood shelving on the entry level and walkout basement. A convenient mudroom was added off of the garage entry. In the last two years a new washer, dryer and dishwasher have been installed, as well as new carpet throughout. The finished walkout basement has a private paver patio, wet bar, possible fifth bedroom, full bath, rec room and workout room. Kitchen features include high-end cherry wood cabinets and a full wall of pantry/storage cabinets and high-end appliances. Walk to lakes and parks and enjoy an abundance of nature and bird watching. Plus, you're an easy 10-minute drive to downtown Dexter or Ann Arbor along the scenic Huron River Drive.

See the full listing here.

Take the virtual tour.



For more information, contact Linda Ansara at 734-904-0408.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

