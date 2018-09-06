First look: Townhome development proposed near Michigan Stadium

ANN ARBOR - A multifamily residential development at 814-830 Henry St. has been proposed to the city by California-based developer Prentice Partners.

Currently, part of the property is vacant and the project would require the demolition of three buildings.

The proposed three-story, 26,000-square-foot building would be constructed in one phase at an estimated price of $5.5 million.

Prentice Partners has hired Ann Arbor-based engineering firm Atwell Inc. and Ox Studio Inc. architects to design the project.

Eleven three-story apartment rental units with street-level entrance will face Henry and Industrial Highway and the project will have 18 underground parking spaces for residents.

The developers have not proposed rezoning and estimate that the project will not impact the local K-12 school and street parking.

Here's a look at some of the initial renderings:

Credit: Ox Studio Inc.

Credit: Ox Studio Inc.

Credit: Ox Studio Inc.

Credit: Ox Studio Inc.

