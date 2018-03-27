Five-bedroom home in Ann Arbor's scenic Loch Alpine for sale

ANN ARBOR - This five-bedroom, four-bath home at 3895 W. Loch Alpine Drive, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $630,000.

With unique architectural features like vaulted ceilings, feature fireplaces and expansive windows and skylights, this property atop a wooded hill is a great find.



Property details

Listing: Jason Boggs, Reinhart Realtors

Enjoy over 5,100 square feet in this stunning Loch Alpine ranch on .51 acres. The expansive first floor features a great room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and hearth, a wall of windows framing beautiful views, an updated eat-in kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, a master bedroom retreat with a private fireplace, a completely remodeled en-suite bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower, standalone tub, walk-in closets, a bonus loft area, which is perfect for a home office or exercise room. The first floor also features a guest bedroom, full bath, a large formal dining room plus another bonus loft/flex room. The walkout lower level features a recreation room with a fireplace and kitchenette -- perfect for entertaining. You can also find two additional bedrooms, two full baths, laundry, storage and another large room that could be a bedroom, office, or another recreation room, which also features a fireplace. The lower level has a formal entrance, so could be used as an in-law suite. The newly-built deck expands across nearly the entire back of the home, and has commanding views of the neighborhood ponds, playground and soccer fields. Newer HVAC has been installed in last 2-3 years. Situated in the sought after Loch Alpine community, close to Ann Arbor, Dexter and the Huron River.

