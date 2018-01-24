Five-bedroom home in northeast Ann Arbor listed for $475,000

ANN ARBOR - This five-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home at 4758 Parkside Ct., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $475,000.

Featuring 2,126 square feet of living space, vaulted ceilings, a spacious backyard and lots of natural light, this home is perfect for a growing family.



Property details

This home has it all! Everything is ready for you to just move in! Wonderful two-story entrance with four bedrooms upstairs and a fifth bedroom in the beautifully finished basement. Whole house interior just painted, brand new carpet, all newer appliances, entire kitchen cabinets have been updated, new kitchen counter tops, new kitchen floors, exterior freshly painted, newer roof and a newer furnace -- just to name a few! Great sized backyard backs to the neighborhood common area. Located across from Matthaei Botanical Gardens and very close to highways, Domino's Farms, hospitals and parks.

For more information, contact Cassiana Ebert at 734-707-6931.

