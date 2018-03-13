Four-bedroom colonial in Ann Arbor's Burns Park for sale

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath home at 1717 Shadford Rd., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $510,000.

Boasting curb appeal on an attractive lot in one of Ann Arbor's most sought-after neighborhoods, this home has tons of character.



Built in 1938, this upper Burns Park center hall colonial has freshly painted plaster walls and refinished oak floors. The sunny, large living room has windows on three sides, a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookcase, and the formal dining room has a crystal chandelier and chair rail. Crown molding adds a finishing touch to these two rooms. The vintage eat-in kitchen has sunny yellow counters and a mix of newer and older white appliances. A powder room completes the entry level. Four corner bedrooms upstairs share an original tile bath. One of the bedrooms has a small balcony. The nicely landscaped yard has a rock garden, covered patio and sprinkler system. A number of windows have been replaced over time. It has a partially finished basement with two large windows, plus a wine cellar and plenty of storage. The home is on a quiet street with easy access to schools, shopping and downtown Ann Arbor. The seller will provide a one-year HSA Home Warranty.

