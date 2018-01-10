Four-bedroom home in Ann Arbor's Centennial Farms listed for $519,900

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, four-bath home at 6491 Community Drive, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $519,900.

Featuring 3,010 square feet of living space, curb appeal, spacious bedrooms and a main level with cathedral ceilings and an open concept, this home has it all.



Property details

Listing: Matt Dejanovich, Real Estate One

Walk to Harvest Elementary and Saline High School from this very sharp four bedroom home in Centennial Farms. This home is close to perfect inside and out. Resting on a private, premium 1/2 acre-plus lot, this setting is special. Boarded by a forest of mature oaks with a spacious backyard and paver patio, you will love the outside living of this home. Pleasant interior features include a great room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, oak hardwood flooring and large eating space, a main level den and formal dining room. The second level includes a large master suite with a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, upgraded bath with granite counters and custom shower, three very large kids bedrooms and and second floor laundry. The finished lower level includes a large, multi-space rec room perfect for kids' play, exercise, or for a home theater and a full bath. The home also includes a rare, oversized three-car garage. You will love it.

See the full listing here.

Take the virtual tour.



For more information, contact Matt Dejanovich at 734-476-7100.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

