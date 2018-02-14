Four-bedroom home in Ann Arbor's Polo Fields community for sale

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath home at 4957 Gullane Drive, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $629,900.

Featuring an impressive two-story great room, a massive gourmet kitchen and immaculate landscaping, this home is perfect for those who enjoy elegance and entertaining.



Property details

Listing: Steve Wickland, RE/MAX Platinum

This could be the Polo Fields Home you've looking for. Meticulously maintained home situated on one of the nicest sites in the development. From the custom paver patio, you'll delight in the long views of the lush greenery and fairways and the (not too close) 16th green. The Polo Fields community offers a resort-like lifestyle with many amenities from golfing to swimming to fine dining. You may never want to leave! Now add to this amazing community an equally amazing home. Enjoy the highly coveted main-floor master suite layout. A large chef's kitchen with an eating area, complemented by a cool see-through fire place. The two-story great room with bamboo wood flooring is a perfect place to hang out with friends and family. The upper floor has three additional bedrooms; one has its own private bath. The finished lower level offers more available space and a fourth full bath. Great location. Great property. Welcome home!

For more information, contact Steve Wickland at 734-216-2498.

