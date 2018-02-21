Four-bedroom home in west Ann Arbor listed for $405,000

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home at 329 Burr Oak Drive, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $405,000.

Featuring large windows, a flowing floor plan and an impressive outdoor deck, this home is perfect for those who love to entertain.



Property details

Listing: Lisa Stelter, Reinhart Realtors

This is your chance to own one of the few Liberty Glen homes on a quiet cul-de-sac with a walk-out gorgeous back yard featuring a large deck and pergola. The extra large family room features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The sunny kitchen has granite countertops, southern exposure and is next to the main floor laundry (with built in cabinets). The fresh interior of the home has a designer flair. The finished lower level includes a bedroom with an egress window and nest thermostat. The home also features a two-car garage. Walk to Lakewood Elementary, or take the bus minutes to downtown.

See the full listing here.

Take the virtual tour.



For more information, contact Lisa Stelter at 734-645-7909.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

