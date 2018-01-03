Spacious four-bedroom home on Ann Arbor's west side listed for $579,900

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath home at 1975 Snowberry Ridge Road, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $579,900.

Featuring an elegant open concept kitchen, impressive deck and spacious bedrooms, this home is perfect for a growing family.



This gracious former Showcase of Homes entry in The Uplands has been nicely updated with fresh paint and new carpet. This is a rare find in one of Ann Arbor's most sought after neighborhoods with over 4,000 square feet of finished space. The setting is wonderful with an oversized corner lot, extensive landscaping, large must-tier deck and spacious backyard. Interior highlights include a dramatic two story foyer with open staircase, main floor study with built-in bookshelves and desk, cherry wood kitchen with granite island and sub-zero refrigerator, open concept family room with fireplace and wood floor, and nice formal living and dining rooms. The second level features an expansive master suite with attached bath and two walk-in closets, a second bedroom with an adjoining full bath, and third and fourth bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath. The lower level is finished with a great flex use recreation room that is perfect for kids play, exercise, or use as a TV area with extra built-ins for storage. The home also has a new roof, and all mechanicals are newer.

For more information, contact Matt Dejanovich at 734-476-7100.

