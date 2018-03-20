Four-bedroom home sitting on 1.1 acres in north Ann Arbor for sale

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home at 1778 Cedar Lane, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $589,000.

Sitting on just over an acre of land, this impressive home in north Ann Arbor combines the best of two worlds: country-style living and close downtown proximity.



This spacious home sits on a serene 1.1-acre lot that gives you the beauty of nature but is located within minutes of downtown Ann Arbor. When you enter this home, you are greeted with a light-filled two-story foyer that leads you to a formal dining room and living room. The large kitchen with granite countertops has an open feel. The adjoined light-filled breakfast room and family room features a gas fireplace. This home boasts a beautiful master bedroom with a tray ceiling, a large en suite and an oversized walk-in closet. It also features an attached bonus room. Three other generously-sized bedrooms complete the upstairs.The walkout basement is ready to be finished. This home features a three-car garage and a beautifully landscaped lot with views of the pond from your Trex deck. Pinebrook Estates is home to 21 families and sits on 50 acres so you can be sure you'll be able to keep your beautiful view.

