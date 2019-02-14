Get a closer look at development planned at 600 E. Washington in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - The design for a new mixed-use high rise at 600 E. Washington St., behind the Michigan Theater, is currently under review by the city.

Proposed by Chicago-based CA Ventures and Cerca Trova LLC of Bloomfield Hills, the development would include two buildings with a total of 261 residential units, 121 parking spaces and 6,000 square feet of retail space.

Howard Frehsee of Cerca Trova LLC purchased a row of rental houses on the property in 2015. The property is in the city's D1 zoning district, which allows for the construction of high-rise buildings.

At the time, Frehsee said he would read the market and wait to decide which direction would be best to take the property. Now, his vision is clear.

"We are proposing an inclusive housing project to serve the housing needs for the University of Michigan students, post-graduate candidates and alumni as well as Michigan Medicine employees and others working downtown," Howard Frehsee said in a statement.

In its proposal, the firms referenced other high rises in the area, including The Hub, Foundry Lofts and Corner House Lofts Apartments.

In a recent press release, principal of CA Ventures JJ Smith said the development would "benefit not just future residents and commercial tenants, but the entire Ann Arbor community."

Here are some renderings of the development:

Rendering by CA Ventures and Cerca Trova LLC

