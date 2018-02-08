Gorgeous home in Ann Arbor's Stonebridge Estates for sale

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath home at 4960 Saint Andrews Court, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $850,000.

This exquisite property is as beautiful on the inside as it is outside.



(Photo: Augie Bonett)

Property details

Listing: Elizabeth Harmon, Howard Hanna Ann Arbor

This meticulously maintained, exceptionally landscaped executive home on a large, quiet cul-de-sac is located in the highly desirable Stonebridge Estates. The entryway is two stories and is filled with light. The first floor master bedroom features two closets and an updated master bath. The spacious, remodeled kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and lots of windows with gorgeous views out the back. The large family room has built-ins, a wall of windows and a cozy fireplace. The living and dining room spaces are gracious, and feature custom trim and crown molding. Of the three bedrooms upstairs, two bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath. The third bedroom has its own private bath with heated floors. The walkout lower level has a large rec space, fireplace, kitchenette, a full bath and potential fifth bedroom. The expansive lot includes many mature trees, a deck and a lovely screened-in gazebo to sit and enjoy the surrounding nature. Award-winning Saline schools, low Pittsfield Township taxes, close to downtown and shops.

See the full listing here.

Take the virtual tour.



(Photo: Augie Bonett)



(Photo: Augie Bonett)



(Photo: Augie Bonett)



(Photo: Augie Bonett)



(Photo: Augie Bonett)



(Photo: Augie Bonett)



(Photo: Augie Bonett)



(Photo: Augie Bonett)



(Photo: Augie Bonett)



(Photo: Augie Bonett)



(Photo: Augie Bonett)



(Photo: Augie Bonett)

For more information, contact Elizabeth Harmon at 734-904-4995.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.