Gorgeous newer construction home in south Ann Arbor on the market

ANN ARBOR - This five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath home at 1465 Whispering Maples Dr. Unit 33, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $715,000.

This beautiful home features stunning hardwood floors, a chef's kitchen and an impressive two-story great room.



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)

Property details

Listing: Cheryl Clossick, Real Estate One

An almost new all-brick home ready to move into with landscaping, sprinklers, and a two-story deck. Absolutely stunning as you enter into your two-story foyer with the entire first level featuring gorgeous hardwood floors. The two-story great room also has an expansive two-story fireplace with a beautiful mantle. The large kitchen opens to an eating area and a family room great for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen has a large island, large pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a double wall oven. All bathrooms have granite counters and ceramic. The fully-finished lower level has three windows, a family room, a game room, a bedroom and a bathroom plus storage. The home also features a three car garage and is close to shopping, freeways and downtown Ann Arbor yet has township taxes. What more can you ask?

See the full listing here.

See the 3D view.



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)

For more information, contact Cheryl Clossick at 734-709-1683.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.