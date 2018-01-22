Gorgeous remodel in Ann Arbor's Old West Side listed for $519,900

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, two-bath home at 1108 W. Madison St., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $519,900.

This beautifully renovated home in Ann Arbor's Selma neighborhood is move-in ready. It features an inviting living area and a massive backyard.



(Photo: Vis-Home)

Listing: Don Wurtzel III, Howard Hanna Ann Arbor

A downtown delight! Spacious Old West Side bungalow on a quiet Ann Arbor street. This home has been completely remodeled with beautiful hardwood floors, an open floor plan and a giant upstairs master suite. The kitchen has been updated with white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, a giant island and built-in custom lighting. Master suite addition is over 450 square feet with a large walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. Basement has finished fourth bedroom with exterior door access and is perfect for an extra play area/family room/additional bedroom. Don't miss out on this rare Old West Side gem.

For more information, contact Don Wurtzel III at 734-649-0807.

