Here's what $400K buys in Ann Arbor right now

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor's real estate market is hot.

According to local realtors we've spoken with, homes priced below $400,000 sell within days, sometimes hours, of hitting the market.

Here are some properties that are currently for sale in this price range.

2510 West Liberty Street



Located on the west side of the city near lots of retail shops and restaurants, this townhouse features three bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and 1,954 square feet of living space. Built in 2015, it has sleek finishes including tray ceilings, hardwood floors and granite countertops for a brand-new look.

The price? $396,000.

3160 Lakewood Drive



Also on the west side, just past I-94, is this beautifully updated ranch. It features three bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths and 1,667 square feet of living space. With gorgeous hardwood floors, a bright, attached sunroom and a fresh open concept layout, this property is perfect for entertaining. It sits on a private wooded 8,276-square-foot lot, giving you the ultimate privacy.

The price? $399,900.

1127 Birk Avenue



This charming property with tons of curb appeal is located just west of Michigan Stadium in the sought-after Allmendinger Heights neighborhood. It features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,313 square feet of living space. With funky architectural features and bright pops of color, this home is one of a kind.

The price? $399,900.

