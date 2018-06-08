Historic Ann Arbor farmhouse undergoes stunning renovation

ANN ARBOR - Built in 1869, the property formerly known as Peach Hill Farm has been completely revamped.

Located at 1884 Miller Avenue, it is a stone's throw from the sought-after Water Hill neighborhood and minutes from downtown.

The four-bedroom, three-bath home features 2,707 square feet of living space and was recently restored from a triplex back to a single-family home.

It is currently listed for $849,900. See the full listing here.

Original features include gorgeous oak floors, a hand-turned curving stairway, doors, trim, arches, a charming front door chime and ceiling medallion.

New features include a showstopper kitchen with a skylight, large island, quartz countertops, reclaimed wood beam and shelves, custom maple and cherry cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances and a subway tile backsplash with handmade tile accents.

During the renovations, mechanicals were replaced, as well as the roof, insulation, porch and windows.

Boasting tons of original character blended seamlessly with modern features and a stellar location, the home is truly one-of-a-kind.

