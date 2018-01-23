Historic Ann Arbor home next to Nichols Arboretum on the market

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, two-bath home at 1941 Geddes Ave., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $573,000.

This historic home has been tastefully updated to please modern tastes while still maintaining the original character of the property.



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)

Property details

Listing: Carolyn Lepard, Reinhart Realtors

One of the original Arb Area Farmhouses, built in 1885. A cheerful, comfortable family home with a tree-shaded private backyard. Hardwood floors throughout, newer roof and mostly replacement windows on second floor. The inviting, tastefully updated kitchen filled with light from two walls of windows is a perfect gathering place! Meals are shared in the formal dining room. The first floor features a bedroom and full bath. Three additional bedrooms and full bath are located on the second floor, plus a study that could function as a fifth bedroom. Great location -- steps away from the Arboretum, a short walk to UM Hospital and main campus.

See the full listing here.



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)

For more information, contact Carolyn Lepard at 734-417-2900.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.