Historic home in downtown Ann Arbor for sale

ANN ARBOR - This six-bedroom, five-bath home at 514 N. State St., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $780,000.

Built in 1890, this beautiful home is a stone's throw from Kerrytown and features two separate units with unique features.



(Photo: Vis-Home)

Property details

A wonderful opportunity for an owner-occupied duplex home in downtown Ann Arbor. This well-maintained home features an upper unit with three bedrooms, three baths, cathedral ceilings on the top floor, two decks, a large kitchen with a Corian counter on the island, stainless steel appliances, Thermador gas cook top, wood floors, large laundry with cherry cabinets and views of the St. Thomas Church cathedral and the Huron River valley. All this on a brick road. The lower unit has three bedrooms, two baths, a kitchen with new Zodiaq counters, custom spiral staircase, wood floors, high ceilings and a private laundry. The property also has a 2 1/2-car garage, plus additional parking. Additional features include Andersen windows, new retaining walls, updated decks and front porch, a radon mitigation system, a newer water heater, Bryant furnace (zoned), Italian tile, private patio area and more. The lower unit is leased to 2019, while the upper unit is leased through June 2018.

(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.