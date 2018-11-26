Historic Queen Anne Victorian in Ann Arbor's Burns Park for sale

ANN ARBOR - Built in 1894 in the heart of Professor's Row in Burns Park just blocks away from University of Michigan's campus, this large Queen Anne Victorian has strong ties to the university.

In 2014, its current owners restored the home with Meadowlark Builders, including an addition and, more recently, a 2.5-car garage added in 2018.

The six-bedroom, four full- and one-half bath home boasts 4,068 square feet of living space across three floors.

Its modern updates blend beautifully with the home's historic features, including an ornate fireplace, a chef's kitchen, an elegant main staircase and more.

The home is listed for $1,699,000.

History

One of the original houses on Olivia Avenue, the home was built for Arthur E. Shaw, a traveling salesman, and his wife, Henrietta.

Shaw purchased the lot for $400 from Olivia B. Hall, who owned 78 acres of farmland in the area with her husband Israel. The Halls lived in a Greek Revival farmhouse at the corner of Hill Street and Washtenaw Avenue, built by fruit farmer J.D. Baldwin in the late 1840's.



(Courtesy: Jean Wedemeyer)

The property was part of the "Olivia B. Hall Subdivision." On the original plat map below, 911 Olivia Avenue was Lot 17.



(Courtesy: Jean Wedemeyer)

As the university expanded, the Olivia B. Hall Subdivision became home to professors, fraternities and sororities. It is estimated that 90 percent of the original homes remain today.

The homes feature large front lawns, giving the properties a more grand appeal.

By 1904, the home was owned by notable musicians George and Augusta Hastreiter. George Hastreiter was a composer of "Victory" and marching songs of the American Legion. Augusta Hastreiter was the director of the University of Michigan's Girls Glee Club and a vocalist.

The couple would store musical instruments in the cupboard under the front stairs.

Other notable owners include:

Alfred B. Connable, Jr. (university regent)

Theodore M. Newcomb (founder of the U-M Survey Research Center)

James Robertson (founder, dean of the Residential College)

Maxwell Reade (professor of mathmatics)

Marlena Studer (Ph.D U-M Sociology, professor)

Andrew and Stephanie Martin (dean of the School of LSA)

See the full listing here.



