Historical home on Ann Arbor's Old West Side for sale

ANN ARBOR - This three-bedroom, two-bath home at 622 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $324,900.

Just a stone's throw from downtown Ann Arbor and University of Michigan's central campus, this property is in a prime location.



(Photo: Ryan Halsey)

Phenomenal location! Walk to downtown in just minutes and enjoy all that Ann Arbor has to offer from this Old West Side historical home. This charmer has an inviting and spacious front porch, perfect for sipping your morning coffee and a treat from Washtenaw Dairy just down the street. Step inside and enjoy the original woodwork including the hardwood floors, doors and moldings. The first floor features a living room, formal dining room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry and counter tops and a smaller bedroom with a recently renovated full bath that could also be used a home office. Upstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms with decent sized closets and a very large bathroom. Other updates include electrical, a brand new hot water heater, window and appliances. The backyard is perfect for a small garden, fire pit area and storage for your garden/lawn tools. Close to The Big House, central campus, restaurants, The Ark, shopping and so much more.

