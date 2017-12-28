Home in exclusive Ann Arbor Hills neighborhood for sale

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath home at 700 Avon Road, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $825,000.

Set in a prime location, this beautiful home features 3,252 square feet of living space, recessed lighting and a massive eat-in kitchen.



(Photo: Ryan Halsey)

Property details

Listing: JoAnn Barrett, Howard Hanna Ann Arbor

This distinctive home is in the sought-after neighborhood of Ann Arbor Hills. The brick facade and crisp white trim welcome you to a home of classic proportions. It features a living room with a fireplace and built-in cabinetry, an office lined with a desk and shelves, and a formal dining room. The sunny kitchen is the heart of the home, where family and friends gather. With miles of storage, a large center island and professional grade appliances, it welcomes the most avid cook. It includes a breakfast area, a desk and a family room. Upstairs are four bedrooms, including the master suite and three baths. The basement is finished. The large yard has a play space, visible from the kitchen window, with privacy defined by mature landscaping. Children walk to Angell and Tappan schools, and in the summer, ride their bikes to the Racquet Club pool. Walk to the Arb, Gallup Park, UM Central Campus, the university medical center and downtown.

See the full listing here.



(Photo: Ryan Halsey)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Ryan Halsey)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Ryan Halsey)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Ryan Halsey)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Ryan Halsey)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Ryan Halsey)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Ryan Halsey)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Ryan Halsey)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Ryan Halsey)



​​​​​​​​​​​​​​(Photo: Ryan Halsey)

For more information, contact JoAnn Barrett at 734-678-8729.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.