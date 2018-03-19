Impressive Ann Arbor home perfect for entertaining just hit market

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath home at 6157 Gyers Meadow Lane, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $689,900.

Every single room of this spotless home is sure to impress. Enjoy indoor and outdoor entertaining with an outstanding recreation room and a gorgeous paver patio.



(Photo: Vis-Home)

Property details

Listing: Matt Dejanovich, Real Estate One

This is one of the finest homes you will see in Centennial Park. The home has significant upgrades and rests on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. Wonderful setting includes large backyard, significant landscaping, screened porch and a brick paver patio. The interior has been professionally decorated and features one of Wexford's most popular floor plans. Interior highlights include oversized two-story foyer with circle stairs, all-hardwood floors, cherry wood kitchen with granite counters, open family room with fireplace and crown molding, a large den, dramatic formal living room with vaulted ceiling, a great back hall mud room with ample storage and one of the best laundry rooms you will see. The upper level features the master suite with a vaulted ceiling, two walk-in closets, and an upgraded bath, the second bedroom with a private suite, and third and fourth bedrooms with a jack-and-jill bath. The lower level has a great multiuse rec space, a full bar, bath and a fifth bedroom (no window).

See the full listing here.

Take the virtual tour.



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)

For more information, contact Matt Dejanovich at 734-476-7100.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.