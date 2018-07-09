Look inside this classic 1920s home in Ann Arbor's Burns Park

ANN ARBOR - When it comes to real estate in Ann Arbor, Burns Park is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods.

The community is known for its varied architectural homes, its Fourth of July fireworks display and for being one of the best trick-or-treat destinations on Halloween.

Centrally located and within walking and biking distance to the University of Michigan, Michigan Stadium and downtown Ann Arbor, homes in Burns Park sell quickly.

According to The Bouma Group, the average sale price for homes in the area in 2017 was $637,639.

This property at 1135 Granger Ave. just hit the market and is listed at $515,000.



Built in 1924, the Lower Burns Park home has been tastefully updated and features 1,724 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and two baths.

The move-in ready property features an open floor plan, a large front porch and private backyard.

See the full listing here.



