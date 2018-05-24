Look inside this designer mid-century modern in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - We love a good design.

Built in 1959, the home was designed by Ted Smith. Located at 3170 Dolph Drive in west Ann Arbor, the property has undergone extensive renovations. It features clean lines, lots of natural light and forest views.

Its outdoor living space is just as beautiful as the inside, with an expansive, partly covered deck that floats over the backyard.

Even better? It's for sale and currently listed for $489,900.

For more details, contact Alex Milshteyn at 734-418-2400.



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.