Luxurious Ann Arbor home surrounded by woods listed for $1M

ANN ARBOR - This five-bedroom, four-full and two-half bath home at 4526 Cross Creek Dr., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $1,000,000.

Updated with attention to detail in every room, this spacious 4,451-square-foot home is perfect for those who want to live a life of luxury.



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)

Property details

Listing: Alex Milshteyn, Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Ann Arbor

Painstakingly upgraded and meticulously maintained - this Travis Pointe home has it all on the fourth fairway! The professionally redecorated foyer provides a grand entrance for guests, welcoming you into the formal dining room with coffered ceiling and wainscoting. From there, journey to the vaulted living room with a wall of windows highlighting the beautiful grounds. Next is a chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances and granite counters. Perfect for entertaining, the eat-in kitchen is attached to a cozy family room with a limestone fireplace. The master suite boasts a tray ceiling, gas fireplace, walk-in closet and a large en suite bathroom with heated floors, spa tub and tiled shower. The main level study offers French door privacy and built-in storage. Upstairs, three generous bedrooms with sizable closets and plenty of natural light provide ample room for family or guests and share two full baths. The lower level provides another 2,800+ square feet of living space, including a media room, a game/rec room with a wood fireplace, a bar, full bath and an additional dining area with a 158-bottle wine fridge. There is also a bedroom and study in the basement. Enjoy the peace of the outdoors and mature trees in the bright sunroom or on the expansive backyard patio.

See the full listing here.



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



​​​​​​​​​​​​​​(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)

For more information, contact Alex Milshteyn at 734-418-2400 or email him at alex@alexmi.com.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.