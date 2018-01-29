Luxurious Ann Arbor home with custom finishes for sale

ANN ARBOR - This six-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath home at 3991 Calgary Ct., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $965,000.

Boasting tons of curb appeal, custom detailing and high-end finishes, this home is perfect for those looking for luxury.



Property details

Impeccably maintained home. Located in a private cul-de-sac within The Pines of Lake Forest. Striking two story foyer with sweeping staircase and gleaming Brazilian cherry wood floors. This home blends beauty and practicality. Fabulous kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters. Adjacent eating space leads to deck, with views of the fenced back yard. First floor has nine-foot ceilings, two wood fireplaces, generously sized formal living and dining rooms. The family room is bathed with natural light. The spacious study features a front window. First floor master suite features a large spa-like bathroom with dual lavatories, jetted tub, separate shower, and direct access to the huge cedar deck. Second floor offers an en-suite bedroom, two other ample bedrooms, a full bath and a huge bonus room. The expansive finished walkout lower level has daylight windows, a stylish wet bar, two additional bedrooms, a full bath, a media/exercise room and social area. Easy access to highways, close to downtown and shops.

