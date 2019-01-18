Modern Ann Arbor condo steps away from Michigan Stadium stuns

ANN ARBOR - When it comes to prime real estate in Ann Arbor, the area surrounding Michigan Stadium is as hot as it gets.

This brand-new condo on the Old West Side, just blocks away from The Big House, Elbel Field and Allmendinger Park, features tasteful modern designs such as clean lines, a neutral color palette, 9-foot ceilings, an open-concept floor plan and large windows that let in lots of natural light.

From a dreamy chef's kitchen to spacious bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms, this property radiates luxury.

Credit: Steven Silverberg

It has outdoor patios on two sides perfect for watching festive crowds pass by on football Saturdays.

This end unit has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and boasts 2,823 square feet of living space.

It's price tag: $1,095,000.

