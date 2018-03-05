Modern loft in downtown Ann Arbor for sale

ANN ARBOR - This one-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath home at 315 2nd St., Apt. 408, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $520,000.

It's an Ann Arbor property unlike any other. Enjoy the industrial feel of a New York loft right in the center of downtown.



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)

Property details

Listing: Suzanne Arndt, Howard Hanna Ann Arbor

Fantastic loft condo for sale in popular Liberty Lofts. The largest one bedroom, one and a half bath unit in the building with a wide open, spacious floor plan. Light-filled with walls of windows in both the living room and bedroom with great views of downtown. The unit has a gas fireplace. Kitchen has maple cabinets, granite counters, an island and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet outfitted with a California Closet system. The building has a furnished lobby and an exercise room and elevator. Heat and water are included in the association fee. One deeded, assigned parking spot is included in the heated garage and a storage locker is provided for non-essentials storage. Walk out your door to the Argus Farm stop and continue two blocks to Main Street.

See the full listing here.

Take the virtual tour.



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Glen Ciliax)





​​​​​​​(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Glen Ciliax)

For more information, contact Suzanne Arndt at 734-476-1309.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.