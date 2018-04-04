Retreat to the forest in this beautiful Ann Arbor home

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath home at 3970 Red Hawk Lane, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $825,000.

Featuring a serene private drive, massive windows with forest views and a massive kitchen, this property is truly one-of-a-kind.



(Photo: Planomatic)

Down a private lane off E. Delhi, in an area known for its natural beauty and custom-built homes, sits this thoughtfully designed ranch built for the current owners in 2006 by Murray Builders, Inc. Every room captures the magnificent outdoors through walls of windows, shining an abundance of natural light throughout. From the moment you enter you will be impressed by the environmentally friendly, quality materials and amenities. Crafted in contemporary style, yet cozy and functional, you will feel there is a place and a reason for everything. The main level features an open floor plan with bamboo flooring, beautiful lighting, a chef's dream kitchen, study and master bedroom suite. The walk-out lower level (1,727 sq. ft.) is an integral part of the home, with three bedrooms, two full baths, a plant room (or multi-purpose room to suit your needs) and a working greenhouse. Here, you can come home to your quiet retreat surrounded by woods in just minutes from the vibrant downtown Ann Arbor.

