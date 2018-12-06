Revamped Ann Arbor home nails modern farmhouse style

ANN ARBOR - If "Fixer Upper's" Joanna Gaines paid a visit to Ann Arbor, this home could pass as one of her projects.

And I mean that in the best of ways -- I'm a huge fan of her aesthetic.

The four-bedroom two and a half-bath home has been completely renovated from top to bottom.

Located on Ann Arbor's southwest side, 2146 Mershon Dr., features 2,480 square feet of living space.

Originally built in 1967, standout updates include a gorgeous entryway with a curved staircase, a sleek gray and white kitchen with knotty pine beams and a brick accent wall, an understated stone fireplace, stylish exterior shutters and more.

The farmhouse theme can be found throughout the property, with sliding farm doors, a stainless steel farmhouse kitchen sink and shiplap walls.

It is listed for $689,500.

Photo: Jonathan Kronberg

Photo: Jonathan Kronberg

Photo: Jonathan Kronberg

Photo: Jonathan Kronberg

Photo: Jonathan Kronberg

Photo: Jonathan Kronberg

Photo: Jonathan Kronberg

See the full listing here.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.