See this stunning west Ann Arbor home renovation

ANN ARBOR - Not all remodels have to be large-scale to be impressive.

This 912-square-foot home at 1726 W. Stadium Blvd. has been completely revamped with gorgeous features and design elements.

The original 8-by-8 picture window in the living room brightens up the open concept space. Refinished hardwood floors, espresso butcher block counters, remodeled bathrooms and a fun outdoor entertaining space make this property a true gem.

This home, with a fenced-in backyard, three bedrooms, one full bath and one half-bath, is on the market for $315,000.

