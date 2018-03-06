Sleek condo on Ann Arbor's west side for $307,000

ANN ARBOR - This two-bedroom, two-bath condo at 5559 Arbor Chase Drive, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $307,000.

Built in 2017, this bright and move-in ready condo is practically brand new.



This spacious corner unit features tray ceilings in each room making the condo feel even bigger than its 1,420 square feet. The open floor plan with combo dining/living room also boasts a sleek kitchen with upgraded hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Just off the main living area is the master suite with a private balcony and a spa-like bath. A second spacious bedroom and full bath round out this well-maintained condo. This corner unit is located near the back of the complex for added privacy and includes a detached one-car garage. Arbor Chase of Scio is just minutes from downtown Ann Arbor, expressways, retail and restaurants. Enjoy low Scio Township taxes, low association dues, and Ann Arbor schools. Schedule a showing today!

For more information, contact Martin Bouma at 734-761-3060.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

