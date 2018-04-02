Sleek, modern mid-century ranch for sale in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - This three-bedroom, two-bath home at 423 Huronview Blvd., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $425,000.

Featuring a sleek, modern design, this property is perfect for those searching for a one-of-a-kind home.



This cozy mid-century ranch with a fenced-in backyard borders the scenic Bluff Nature Area. Enjoy the spectacular views with extensive floor-to-ceiling windows or relax by the fire in the retro conversation pit, featuring bonus built-ins with plenty of storage. Cork flooring leads you comfortably into the eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The master suite has an updated master bathroom with heated floors. First floor laundry leads to an additional full bathroom and two other bedrooms. The walk-out basement is finished and makes a great office or retreat with a view and a lower level patio. Enjoy the seasons in your enclosed porch that walks out to your deck overlooking the nature center. Close to Bandemer Park, nature centers, downtown Ann Arbor, expressways, the University of Michigan and the Michigan Medical Center.

