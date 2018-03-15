Spotless downtown Ann Arbor condo for $750k

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhouse at 924 Catherine St., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $750,000.

Right in the center of town, this stunning townhome is perfect for those who want square footage in a central location.



(Photo: Planomatic)

Property details

Listing: Olivia Samuels, Howard Hanna Ann Arbor

This condo is just like new. The purposeful design exhibits excellent function in this squeaky-clean end unit condo, which is an easy walk from the University of Michigan Medical Center. Wood floors add charm to an already appealing condo. The first floor offers a pleasing living/dining space, bordering an enviable kitchen with granite counters, ample cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Counter space for bar stools adds even more efficiency. On the second floor are two well-sized, bright bedrooms, one with a wide closet, the second with a walk-in closet. The home features a full-size Electrolux washer and dryer set conveniently located on the second floor. The easily accessible full bath is positioned between the two bedrooms. The full-size bathrooms on both upper floors feature double sinks plus generous cabinet space on each side. The floor plan on the third floor is identical to that of the second floor, allowing comfortable occupancy by four people. The property also features an attached two-car garage and zoned heating on all three floors. This immaculate condo awaits investors, students or a family. It's all ready to go. Don't wait!

See the full listing here.

There is an open house on Sunday (3/18) from 12-5 p.m.



(Photo: Planomatic)



(Photo: Planomatic)



(Photo: Planomatic)



(Photo: Planomatic)



(Photo: Planomatic)



(Photo: Planomatic)



(Photo: Planomatic)



(Photo: Planomatic)

For more information, contact Olivia Samuels at 734-730-0030.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.