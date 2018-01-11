Stunning Cape Cod in Ann Arbor's Angell neighborhood for sale

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, three and two-half-bath home at 1055 Arlington Blvd., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $1,180,000.

Boasting 3,900 square feet of living space, this impressive home features a massive main level with vaulted ceilings, skylights and a gorgeous chef's kitchen.



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)

Stunning cedar-shingled Cape Cod, completely renovated and expanded into a dream home! Inviting double-door entry welcomes you with hardwood floors, custom moldings, vaulted ceilings, skylights and true divided-light windows throughout. Delightful formal living and dining rooms are perfect for gracious entertaining. Have family gatherings in the large family room with gas fireplace and expansive windows overlooking the private backyard. The gourmet kitchen features Brazilian cherry floors, marble counters and stainless steel appliances.

The roomy first-floor laundry has an entrance to a small service yard that is perfect for a dog. Luxurious first-floor master suite features a gas fireplace with adjoining rear deck, huge shower, plumbing for soaking tub and heated floor inset. You will find a small, quiet study off the master suite. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and two full baths -- one delightfully retro and one brand-new. The partially finished lower level features an egress and half-bath. All on a large, beautifully landscaped lot in desirable Ann Arbor Hills.

