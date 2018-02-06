Stunning condo in South Ann Arbor listed for $237,000

ANN ARBOR - This two-bedroom, two-bath condo at 1408 Fox Pointe Circle, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $237,000.

Featuring stunning wood floors and a modern open-concept layout, this move-in ready property is filled with natural light.



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)

Property details

Listing: Lyla Icaza, Reinhart Realtors

This gorgeous and immaculate updated entry-level condo has access with no steps and is meticulously maintained. The inviting foyer with new, gleaming wood flooring, extends throughout all social areas. The open floor plan features a large living and dining room area, perfectly integrated with a spacious kitchen, updated with granite counters, marble tile backsplash, stainless steel range, oven and dishwasher. The study is light-filled. The master suite boasts a large bathroom with a garden tub, dual sinks and a separate shower. There is brand-new carpet in both bedrooms and new hardware, light fixtures and switches throughout. The property is freshly painted and features customized closets. A screened-in porch overlooks a quiet, tree-lined yard. The low homeowners association fee covers water, sewer, rubbish removal, lawn care, snow removal and building maintenance. The condo is close to shopping, restaurants, downtown Ann Arbor, the University of Michigan campus and highway access.

See the full listing here.



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)

For more information, contact Lyla Icaza at 734-678-3863.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.