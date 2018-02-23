Stunning four-bedroom home on Ann Arbor's south side for sale

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home at 6203 Gyers Meadow Lane, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $575,000.

Every single room in this home stuns, with features like tall windows, French doors and vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting.



This bright and open Centennial Farms well-appointed home is in one of the area's most desired neighborhoods. The home showcases a first floor master bedroom suite with a vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in closet, and a master bath with a corner garden tub and tiled shower. Other features include a living room, family room with gas fireplace and second staircase that leads to the upper level. The newly-remodeled kitchen features a center island, stainless steel, quartz counters and large breakfast nook. The first floor features a laundry/mud room, a formal dining room and a first floor study with French doors. The basement is plumbed for a bathroom. This home has fantastic curb appeal with all new landscaping that is still under warranty. The slate paver patio overlooking the beautiful yard faces a natural buffer of trees and green space. Enjoy public utilities, sidewalks and street lights with low township taxes. The plus of this home is an Ann Arbor mailing with award-winning Saline schools.

