Stunning remodel in Ann Arbor's Loch Alpine for sale

ANN ARBOR - This five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath home at 4758 Dunbarton Ct., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $459,900.

Featuring a showstopping staircase overlooking the great room and a sparkling kitchen, this home is perfect for those who love design.



(Photo: Vis-Home)

Property details

Listing: Alex Milshteyn, Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel - Ann Arbor

Stylish living awaits you in this completely remodeled modern home in the popular Loch Alpine neighborhood. The great room features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and opens to the dining room. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances opens to an expanded deck that is great for outdoor entertainment. The first floor flex room can be used as a study or a bedroom. The master suite features vaulted ceilings, an updated bathroom with spa tub and shower and a large walk-in closet. The upstairs laundry features ample storage. The fully finished walkout and daylight lower-level offers the option of an in-law suite living with a family room, flex space that can used as a study or a home gym, bedroom, full bath and storage. The lower level opens up to a large brick paver patio. The entire first floor has solid maple hardwood flooring. Updates include roof, all new windows and doorwalls, furnace, central air conditioning, water softener and blinds. This home is conveniently located within 10 minutes of downtown Ann Arbor, downtown Dexter, University of Michigan's medical campus and central campus.

For more information, contact Alex Milshteyn at 734-418-2400.

