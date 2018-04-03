Stunning traditional Ann Arbor Hills home new to market

ANN ARBOR - This three-bedroom, two-bath home at 1501 Arlington Blvd., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $847,000.

This property is perfect for those who love traditional style with modern updates.



This charming home is set on a beautifully landscaped half-acre lot in the Ann Arbor Hills neighborhood. Light streams in throughout the day, filling the rooms with sunlight. The home features three bedrooms, plus two studies that were formerly used as bedrooms, two full baths, a family room, formal living and dining rooms and most importantly, a first-floor master with custom closets. The sellers have created a seamless combination of updated spaces while preserving old-world finishes. The new kitchen features custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. The original butler's pantry has been converted into a breakfast nook. The formal dining room with a bay window overlooks the beautiful gardens and fountain once it gets warmer. Hardwood floors along with custom bookcases, desks and window seats can be found throughout the home. The fireplace, surrounded with tile, has been converted to gas. The gardens are designed to be low-maintenance, with a convenient sprinkler system. The property boasts three terraces upon which to relax or entertain. Slate roof and copper gutters complete the old-world feel. This home is located about a half-mile from Whole Foods, the Rec Center and County Farm Park. It is also walking, biking or bus distance from downtown Ann Arbor, shopping and schools.

