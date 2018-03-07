Stylish home in Ann Arbor's Wines neighborhood on the market

This three-bedroom, two-bath home at 2774 Maple Road, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $419,900.

Built in 1963, this unique home has been renovated into a modern and stylish oasis.



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)

Property details

Beautiful, bright and open home with a large up-north feeling back yard. The new owners opened up the kitchen to family room with a fireplace and added a large entertaining dining room that has sliding doors out to the two-tier deck that was added. Kitchen was totally gutted and has ceramic floors, quartz counters, a beautiful large island, new cabinets and appliances. Hardwood and ceramic throughout the main level. Bathrooms have been updated. The property also has a new hot water heater and electrical.

(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)



(Photo: Rik Burgoyne)

