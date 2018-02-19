Stylish mid-century home in west Ann Arbor for sale

ANN ARBOR - This three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home at 921 Lennox St., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $437,000.

Featuring beautiful hardwood floors, attractive rooms, clean lines and a massive backyard, this home is a total gem.



This stunning mid-century, light-filled home is perched in the trees on a quiet cul-de-sac. Floor-to-ceiling windows, multiple living spaces and an open floor plan make this home perfect for entertaining. It features 1,485 square feet, plus an additional 567 square feet in the finished lower level. The home has three bedrooms, two full baths, hardwood floors, a fireplace open to both the living and dining rooms and a chef's kitchen. The lower level adds a cozy bedroom with egress, a separate study, a family room with a projector and screen -- included in the sale -- a second fireplace and a half bath to create extremely functional living spaces. The large, two-car attached garage has tons of storage. Enjoy the charmingly landscaped front and back patios, a screened-in porch and fully fenced yard with a vegetable garden. The home has many updates throughout, and features a new sewer line, roof and exterior paint, completed in 2015. It is steps from the trails of Eberwhite Woods. You can easily walk to schools, downtown Ann Arbor and the Big House, and you're just a stone's throw from Arbor Farms, Wolverine Brewing, Dimo's Deli and more.

