Superb, spacious condo in south Ann Arbor for sale

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, three-bath condo at 4192 Boulder Pond Drive, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $334,900.

Featuring spacious rooms with skylights, a bright eat-in kitchen and an outdoor deck perfect for entertaining, this home boasts style and functionality.



The perfect place for those seeking the easy maintenance of a condo with the privacy of detachment and all the features you would find in a single-family home, like an attached two-car garage with a heater, a full, finished basement with two egress windows and a full bathroom, as well as an open, sunny floor plan on the main and upper floors. The recently refreshed full bath on the main floor leads to enormous walk-in closet (some have converted to a first floor laundry) and first-floor bedroom (which could be master). Upstairs, two very large bedrooms and closets are equally impressive, with skylights and a luxurious en suite. The loft space could function as a home office. The hardwood kitchen features a central sink, has nice appliances and looks over a bay eating area and deck beyond. Privacy in the landscaping and near the pond itself - this setting will win over buyers. Stonebridge is a golf course community in a super convenient location in Ann Arbor near I-94 and has three major retail/restaurant centers close by.

