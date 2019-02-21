Take a look at this whimsical home in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Properties like this don't hit the market often.

It's rare to find a single-family home steps away from Kerrytown and Main Street, let alone one with a garage and fenced-in backyard.

This 1,314-square-foot home at 509 N. Ashley St. has three bedrooms and two baths and has been beautifully upgraded with modern updates while preserving the character of the home.

Expect to find bright pops of color throughout, and an updated, one-of-a-kind purple kitchen with metallic etched ceilings. The master bedroom is a haven with high ceilings, a private balcony and a tranquil en suite.

Extras include 7 kW of solar panels, a fire pit and saltwater hot tub.

The home is listed at $475,000.

Credit: Trillium Real Estate

