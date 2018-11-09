Take a look inside this stylish industrial condo in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - It's not a style you would expect to find in Ann Arbor, but this property has a refreshingly urban feel in a tree-filled setting.

This industrial loft at 1906 Old Orchard Ct. on the west side features 1,800 square feet of flexible living space, including 3 bedrooms, 3 full and one half-bath.

What stands out is its flexible layout, with 22-foot great room ceilings and large windows.

The original steel trusses give it an industrial edge, allowing more light into the main living area.

The bright, airy kitchen has French doors that allow the space to feel both separated and open-concept.

The condo is listed for $539,900.

See the full listing here.

(Photo: Scottie Davison)

The entryway (Photo: Scottie Davison)

(Photo: Scottie Davison)

(Photo: Scottie Davison)

(Photo: Scottie Davison)

(Photo: Scottie Davison)

The upstairs loft area looking over the great room (Photo: Scottie Davison)

(Photo: Scottie Davison)

(Photo: Scottie Davison)

A bedroom on the lower level (Photo: Scottie Davison)

(Photo: Scottie Davison)

The property has a deck with trees offering further privacy (Photo: Scottie Davison)

