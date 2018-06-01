This Frank Lloyd Wright home is for sale in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Haddock House, a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home tucked into the woods on the north side, has recently hit the market.

The 1,300-square-foot property has two bedrooms and two baths on a 10-acre lot.

In true Frank Lloyd Wright style, the exterior design complements its natural surroundings with the use of raw wood and brown brick.

Inside, the same materials are found throughout, giving it a sleek, modern, wood cabin feel. Wright's signature use of sharp angled lines in windows and design features like wall cutouts and light structures is a repeated theme.



The master bedroom features natural light and a dramatic ceiling



The second bedroom



An impressive burnt sienna cast-iron gate welcomes guests to the property (Photo: Ryan Halsey)

According to the listing, the home was originally designed in 1939 for a schoolteacher in Wisconsin:

"It took 40 years for this design to be fully realized; it remained unbuilt until it was commissioned in 1979 by astrophysicist Fred Haddock, and built under the supervision of Charles Montooth of Taliesin Assoc. Architects. Taliesin selected the design, and chose the property and site with Wright's vision in mind." - Realtor JoAnn Barrett

The home can be yours for a steep $1.2 million.

Though many would consider it priceless.

