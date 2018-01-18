Three-bedroom home with lots of character on Ann Arbor's west side for sale

ANN ARBOR - This three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home at 1717 Abbott Ave., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $399,000.

This home is just minutes from all the downtown action. Blending modern and retro details, this home is perfect for those who love properties with character.



Listing: Laurie Buys, Reinhart Realtors

Walk to downtown from this lovely and well-maintained three-bed, 2.5-bath home. It's loaded with original character and tons of updates to boot. Step inside and enjoy the warm and inviting natural light, beautiful hardwood floors including both oak and maple, updated windows, electrical, plumbing, bright kitchen cabinetry, granite counter tops, newer appliances -- dishwasher, washer and dryer -- new hot water heater, sleek custom Elfa closet systems. The home also features a new sump pump, a French drain tile system, a replaced sewer line, vinyl siding, storm doors and shutters. The lower level was finished head-to-toe in 2015 with a gorgeous full bath, cozy living area and awesome laundry space complete with beautiful cabinetry, a butcher block folding area and loads of storage. Once the snow melts, your outdoor living will be a very Zen experience with the appealing landscape remodel including raised garden beds, a new rear fence, stone retention wall, charming stone paths, paver patio and plantings. From this property, you can also walk to Virginia Park.

For more information, contact Laurie Buys at 734-658-7158.

