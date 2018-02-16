Three-bedroom ranch on Ann Arbor's west side listed for $324,900

ANN ARBOR - This three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home at 1055 Harold Circle, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $324,900.

The property has been beautifully updated and features a bright, open, eat-in kitchen, a beautiful, stone entryway and updated bathrooms, all on an expansive 1-acre lot.



(Photo: Vis-Home)

Property details

Listing: Ed Ridha, Reinhart Realtors

Enjoy this spacious ranch with over 2000 square feet and a large master suite on one acre. A functional floor plan provides great living spaces. The great room with a fireplace is open to the eating space and a new kitchen with pantry. A flex room with recessed lighting can be a used as a family room, a rec room or a formal dining room. The master bedroom has recessed lighting, a walk-in closet plus an updated bath. The guest bedrooms are spacious and enjoy an updated full bath. The half bath has a new vanity. A large laundry and mud room, and a slate tiled entry round out this flexible floor plan. The property sits on a pretty one acre setting with a fenced yard and shed. This lovely home has many additional updates including a new kitchen with under cabinet lighting, new furnace and central air conditioning, new roof, updated windows, new paint, new carpet and flooring and a new washer and dryer.

See the full listing here.

Take the virtual tour.



(Photo: Vis-Home)



For more information, contact Ed Ridha at 734-645-3110.

