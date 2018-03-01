Townhouse in Ann Arbor's downtown Ashley Mews condos for sale

ANN ARBOR - This two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhouse at 417 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $700,000.

Featuring soaring ceilings, high-end finishes, gorgeous custom details throughout and a location that can't be beat, this property has it all.



Very desirable end unit in the Nob Hill area of the Ashley Mews brownstones! Meticulously maintained and tastefully decorated with beautiful moldings throughout, this condo is ready for you to move right in. Enjoy a private entry from S. Ashley Street into a cozy recreation room or office. Upstairs, the large formal living room boasts a gas fireplace and plenty of natural light. The expansive upgraded kitchen provides stainless steel appliances, granite counters, an attached dining room, and access to the balcony - perfect for summer grilling! The open floor plan of the Nob Hill model is great for entertaining. The upper level offers two bedrooms, each with a private bath and plenty of closet space. The master bathroom oasis includes both a shower and spa tub with extensive tile work. The coveted Ashley Mews condos are just steps from all of the dining and entertainment in downtown Ann Arbor.

