Two-bedroom condo in Ann Arbor's Oakbrook Villas for sale

ANN ARBOR - This two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home at 502 Galen Circle, Unit 1, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $409,000.

Featuring an impressive great room with vaulted ceilings, a flowing floor plan and a large deck, this property is perfect for those who love to entertain.



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)

Property details

Listing: Suzanne Arndt, Howard Hanna

This spacious 1,935-square-foot Oakbrook condominium features a hard-to-find first floor master bedroom. Tastefully decorated, the large eat-in kitchen has granite counter tops, a tumbled limestone backsplash, bamboo wood floor and sharp stainless steel appliances. Other features include cathedral ceilings, a gas fireplace, French doors leading to the first-floor study, a spacious formal dining room, a first-floor laundry and a two-car garage. Enjoy ultimate privacy with a first-floor master suite and a second-floor guest suite, both with generous walk-in closets. Enjoy the outdoor grilling season and entertaining with the lovely wood deck. The basement offers plenty of space for additional storage, workout equipment or finish it off for more family gatherings. Conveniently located near the community's pool and clubhouse. Walk to nearby Cranbrook Park, Whole Foods, restaurants and coffee shops.

See the full listing here.



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)



(Photo: Glen Ciliax)

For more information, contact Suzanne Arndt at 734-476-1309.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

